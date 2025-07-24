Local

Georgia leaders working to eliminate state income tax

Burt Jones Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that if he’s elected, he wants to eliminate state income tax, something opposed by both Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker Jon Burns. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Georgia state lawmakers are working to potentially eliminate the state income tax.

According to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, only South Carolina has a higher income tax rate than Georgia among southeast states.

“Last year alone, nine states cut individual income taxes, and three others cut corporate income taxes,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones.

Lt. Jones said officials must “expand on the progress made over the past four years to eliminate Georgia’s income tax. It is important that the Senate lead the effort to continue reducing our reliance on income taxes."

