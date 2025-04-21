Georgia leaders react to the death of Pope Francis

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders are joining the world in mourning Pope Francis, who died early Monday morning.
The pope’s death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on Monday morning.
In a statement by Archdiocese of Atlanta, Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer said in part:
<i>“We have lost a much loved and respected spiritual father who took the name Francis, in honor of my own spiritual father, St. Francis of Assisi, to define his papacy. In the words of His Eminence, Kevin Cardinal Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, who announced the Holy Father’s death this morning: ‘He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”</i>— Archdiocese of Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on social media on Monday morning after news of the Popes death.
"We join all Georgians and those around the world mourning the loss of Pope Francis. His heart for all of God’s creation should inspire each of us to live out the great commandment to love our neighbor," Gov. Kemp said.
President Trump signed an executive order to have flags flown at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis.
<i>“As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”</i>— President Donald Trump