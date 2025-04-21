Georgia leaders react to the death of Pope Francis

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders are joining the world in mourning Pope Francis, who died early Monday morning.

The pope’s death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on Monday morning.

In a statement by Archdiocese of Atlanta, Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer said in part:

<i>“We have lost a much loved and respected spiritual father who took the name Francis, in honor of my own spiritual father, St. Francis of Assisi, to define his papacy. In the words of His Eminence, Kevin Cardinal Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, who announced the Holy Father’s death this morning: ‘He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”</i> — Archdiocese of Atlanta Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on social media on Monday morning after news of the Popes death.

"We join all Georgians and those around the world mourning the loss of Pope Francis. His heart for all of God’s creation should inspire each of us to live out the great commandment to love our neighbor," Gov. Kemp said.

President Trump signed an executive order to have flags flown at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis.