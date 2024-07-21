Local

Georgia leaders, lawmakers react to Pres. Biden dropping out of presidential race

President Biden Hosts MLB Champions The Atlanta Braves At The White House WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: Atlanta, Georgia Mayor Andre Dickens waves as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House September 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would not seek reelection and will “stand down” from the 2024 presidential race.

Just a few minutes later, the president endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Now, Georgia leaders and lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are reacting to the much-debated announcement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement calling the president “an extraordinary American,” “friend” and “leader.”

Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party Josh McKoon posted on X that if the president does not feel he is fit to run, he should not finish out his term as president.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, described Democrats calling for the president to step down a “soft civil war.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has been working on Pres. Biden’s campaign, saying she is “filled with a profound sense of sadness and admiration for the man who has served our nation with unwavering dedication and grace.”

Former two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams posted saying that Democrats must unite around whoever becomes the presidential nominee.

