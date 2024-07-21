Georgia leaders, lawmakers react to Pres. Biden dropping out of presidential race

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would not seek reelection and will “stand down” from the 2024 presidential race.

Just a few minutes later, the president endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Now, Georgia leaders and lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are reacting to the much-debated announcement.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement calling the president “an extraordinary American,” “friend” and “leader.”

President Biden is an extraordinary American who has dedicated his entire life to working people. His incredible record on jobs, the economy, climate, reproductive rights, and his leadership on the world stage make him one of the most consequential leaders in history. — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) July 21, 2024

Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party Josh McKoon posted on X that if the president does not feel he is fit to run, he should not finish out his term as president.

He must resign from office immediately.



If he is not fit to run, he is not fit to serve. https://t.co/2nhAXrQ3aR — Josh McKoon 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 🇮🇱 (@JoshMcKoon) July 21, 2024

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, described Democrats calling for the president to step down a “soft civil war.”

There’s a soft civil war happening in the deep state and the elites in power.



The Democrats, the IC, and their activists in the media have been lying to us saying there’s nothing wrong with Biden for years.



Next, they start a coup against him demanding he drop out of the race… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 21, 2024

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has been working on Pres. Biden’s campaign, saying she is “filled with a profound sense of sadness and admiration for the man who has served our nation with unwavering dedication and grace.”

Thank you @POTUS for all you have done for America. History will judge you as one of our greatest Presidents. My statement is below:



I have had the distinct honor and privilege of knowing President Joe Biden, not just as a remarkable leader, but as a dear friend and mentor.… pic.twitter.com/UKOzFp4qb4 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 21, 2024

Former two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams posted saying that Democrats must unite around whoever becomes the presidential nominee.