Georgia lawmakers hold prayer service for Texas flood victims, urge support efforts

ATLANTA — Georgia House members are holding a prayer service at the State Capitol in support of victims and survivors of the catastrophic floods in Texas.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. on the south wing steps of the Georgia State Capitol and will include prayers, messages of solidarity, and information on how Georgians can contribute to relief efforts.

House Speaker Jon Burns said the event is not only an opportunity to stand in unity with those affected, but also a call to action for residents to support recovery efforts through verified organizations.

“Georgia communities received overwhelming support from across the country during Hurricane Helene,” Burns said. “Now, it’s our turn to return the favor and help our neighbors in Texas.”

Details about how to assist with donations and volunteer opportunities will be shared at the service and through official state channels.