Georgia lawmakers hold first special committee meeting looking into rising insurance rates

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers hold their first meeting today of a special committee looking into rising insurance rates in the Peach State. State representative Matt Reeves says they have a clear goal.

“To make sure that Georgia insurance customers are not bearing the brunt of unjustified rate hikes,” Reeves stated.

This comes after Georgia lawmakers passed sweeping tort reform legislation earlier this year.

A bank rate survey ranks Georgia as 12th in the nation for annual cost of car insurance with an average cost of $2,800 a year for full coverage.

