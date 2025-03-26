Georgia Lawmakers approve tougher sentencing for human traffickers

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers have given final approval to legislation aimed at strengthening penalties for convicted human traffickers by closing a longstanding loophole in the state’s criminal code.

The bill, supported by First Lady Marty Kemp, eliminates rules that previously allowed traffickers to receive reduced sentences under certain circumstances. The legislation now heads to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for signature.

“People know in Georgia, we mean business,” said First Lady Kemp in a previous interview with WSB. “We’re not here to play. You’re going to get a harsh penalty if you bring your bad business here.”

This marks the 10th piece of human trafficking related legislation supported by the First Lady, who has made the fight against trafficking a cornerstone of her public work.

Kemp emphasized the importance of the latest measure, saying, “That’s going to really make a big difference, and we’re going to hopefully continue to lead the way on harsher penalties and putting people in jail.”

Once signed into law, the bill will ensure sentencing for human trafficking in Georgia becomes stricter by removing options for reduced penalties.