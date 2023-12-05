Georgia lawmakers approve new legislative maps, Democrats believe they still violate judge’s order

ATLANTA — Georgia’s House and Senate approved new legislative district lines on Tuesday, as ordered by a federal court judge.

Judge Steve Jones declared the 2021 district maps unconstitutional, and in a massive 516-page decision, ordered the legislature to start over.

Lawmakers were at the State Capital on Tuesday to vote on the new maps, and the vote went right along party lines.

Georgia Democrats are calling the newly approved legislative maps “sinister” and believe a federal court judge will reject them.

The state’s Republicans are defending those maps saying they comply with the judge’s order.

“A lot of energy was put into making sure this map complied with the judge’s order. That’s what we did in the Senate as we did with the House, and what we’re going to do with the Congressional maps as well,” said state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia.

The maps include seven majority-Black legislative districts.

But Democrats quickly accused Republicans of simply shuffling districts around to make it appear as if they complied.

“I can’t see him approving their map when it’s not what he ordered. It goes against everything that he asked for,” state Sen. Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain, said.

But Republican supporters shot back, saying the maps are exactly what Jones ordered.

“I knew Judge Jones’ order was about as long as the Bible. I didn’t realize it was susceptible to as many varied interpretations, apparently,” state Rep. Rob Leverette, R-Elberton, said.

Democrats believe the judge will reject the new maps and that, they say, will open a pandora’s box.

“What it looks like to me, it’s leading to a special master. I don’t know that they would put it in our hands again since we don’t seem to get it right,” Butler said.

A special master is someone appointed by the court to redraw these maps if they aren’t approved.

The legislative maps are ready for the governor’s signature.

The House will vote on the new congressional maps on Wednesday.

WSB-TV’s Richard Elliot contributed to this report.