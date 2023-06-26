Georgia kayaker earns medals at the Special Olympics World Games

A kayaker from Cherokee County earned several medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

20-year-old Caleb Guy took home 3 silver medals after the Berlin games wrapped up on Sunday.

Guy took home medals in the 200-meter tandem kayaking event, the men’s 500-meter race, and he had the second-best time in his 200-meter men’s race.

Guy has competed in other sports at the Special Olympics since he was eight in different sports including soccer, bowling, and basketball. Despite having no previous kayaking experience, Guy joined Cherokee County’s kayaking team at its inception 3 years ago. A quick learner, Guy won medals in his first season of competition.

Guy’s tandem kayaker, Raven Allen, also earned a medal at the Berlin games, taking home a bronze.