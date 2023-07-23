Georgia K-9 tracks down suspect who was hiding in creek

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A Banks County K-9 is being credited with tracking down a woman who fled from deputies.

The K-9, Becka, responded to a call to assist Franklin County in locating a woman who had fled from her car after she was involved in a police chase with deputies.

Becka was able to locate the woman because a deputy collected ‘a scent article’ from a piece of clothing the woman had dropped on the Interstate, which led the dog to find the woman hiding in a small creek in the woods.

The woman was about 200 yards away from the scene. Deputies said it took Becka 15 minutes to find the unidentified suspect.

After arriving on the scene, Dep. Pressley collected a scent article from clothes the suspect had dropped on the shoulder of I-85.

Deputies could see the blue lights at the scene from where the suspect was hiding.

“Pressley and K9 Becka did a great job of utilizing their advanced K9 trailing skills to find the suspect fast in a mix of hard surface and wooded environments,” Scent Evidence K9 CEO Paul Coley said.

