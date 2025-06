ATLANTA, GA — Georgia is part of a national settlement with Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, and its owners, the Sackler family, over the opioid crisis.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says the state should receive up to $126M for addiction treatment, recovery, prevention, and recovery services.

The settlement totals over $7.4B and includes all 50 states and four US territories.

Local governments will be asked to join the settlement.