Local

Georgia investigator who was under investigation found dead in his car

Richmond County Sheriff's Office (Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — An investigator with a Georgia sheriff’s office was found dead in his car last week.

The GBI confirmed to WJBF-TV that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the nearby Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office when they couldn’t reach Brian Manecke, 46.

They say Manecke’s last known location according to GPS was in a rural area in north Lincoln County.

According to the GBI, Manecke’s body was found several hours later in a personal car with an apparent gunshot wound.

The GBI says he had been under investigation by the RCSO Internal Affairs Division when he died.

Authorities told WJBF-TV that the gunshot appears to have been self-inflicted.

It is unclear what the internal investigation was looking into or if it will continue after Manecke’s death.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!