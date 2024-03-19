Georgia inmate set to be put to death Wednesday denied clemency

ATLANTA — The Georgia Parole Board has denied clemency for a man convicted of murder and set to be executed tomorrow.

Willie James Pye, 59, was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Alicia Yarbrough, in 1993. His execution is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday and will be the first execution since 2020.

Clemency hearings are not open to the public.

Pye’s public defenders argued that Pye is intellectually disabled and has an IQ of just 68. Defenders argued that Pye also grew up poor and in a violent, chaotic family environment.

Yarbrough and Pye had an on-and-off relationship. At the time she was killed, Yarbrough was living with another man. Pye, Chester Adams and a 15-year-old boy had planned to rob Yarbrough’s boyfriend and bought a handgun.

They went to Yarbrough’s house around midnight and found her alone with her baby. They took her with them and left the baby alone.

Prosecutors said they then took turns raping Yarbrough before they took her to an isolated dirt road, made her lie face down and shot her three times.

Pye, Adams and the teenager were all quickly arrested. Pye was found guilty of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and burglary in 1996. He was sentenced to death.