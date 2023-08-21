Georgia ice cream shop named one of best in nation celebrates 104th birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One Georgia ice cream parlor has a lot to celebrate this week.

Savannah’s own Leopold’s Ice Cream landed a spot in the top 100 ice cream shops for 2023.

This week also marks the ice cream parlor’s 104th birthday.

Leopold’s kicked off Saturday with a birthday block party, a conga line, and a live performance from Savannah’s Bucky and Barry.

The shop even served up $1 ice cream scoops to locals and tourists.

The shop’s website states that it was founded in 1919 by three brothers from Greece.

Leopold’s was on the corner of Gwinnett and Habersham streets in Savannah, where two streetcar lines intersected. Riders would reportedly jump off the street car and wait to get a frozen delight.

