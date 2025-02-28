Georgia House passes bipartisan bill to protect IVF access

ATLANTA — A bipartisan bill to safeguard access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in Georgia has cleared its first hurdle, passing unanimously in the state House.

The measure, sponsored by Republican State Representative Lehman Franklin, aims to ensure women in Georgia can continue receiving fertility treatments. Franklin, whose wife is expecting their first child through IVF, emphasized the widespread impact of the procedure.

“No one here in this room has not been either directly influenced or affected by IVF, or indirectly affected by IVF,” Franklin said.

Democratic co-sponsor Representative Esther Panitch echoed the importance of the bill, stating, “Every family deserves the opportunity to bring new life into this world when they are ready.”

The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration. The push to protect fertility treatments comes after a 2024 Alabama Supreme Court ruling raised concerns about IVF access.