Georgia House passes bill restricting transgender athletes in girls’ sports

ATLANTA — The Georgia House has approved the Riley Gaines Act, a bill that would require student athletes to compete on teams that align with their biological sex. The legislation also mandates separate facilities for boys and girls in all public institutions, including colleges.

Bill sponsor Republican Representative Josh Bonner defended the measure, stating, “Equal opportunity and fairness are the cornerstone of athletic competition.” The bill is a legislative priority for House Speaker Jon Burns, who emphasized, “No young woman should ever be forced to face a biological male, on the court, on the field, or in the locker rooms.”

The bill faced strong opposition from House Democrats. Rep. Karla Drenner, the first openly gay member of the Georgia Legislature, argued that the measure targets a vulnerable group, saying, “While Republicans focus on phantom threats, Georgia families are struggling with real challenges.” House Democratic Leader Carolyn Hugley dismissed the bill as “political theater.”

The legislation now moves to the Georgia Senate, which has already passed a similar bill.