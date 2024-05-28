Local

Georgia to host baseball regional, Georgia Tech to travel to Athens

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 03 Georgia at Georgia Tech LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - MARCH 03: A Georgia baseball cap during the men's college baseball game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on March 03, 2024 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATHENS — The road to Omaha will start in Athens.

The Georgia baseball team earned the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament on Monday to host one of the 16 regionals. The Bulldogs will host a regional in Athens for the first time since 2019.

Georgia isn’t the only local team that will play in Athens. Georgia Tech will travel 70 miles from Russ Chandler Stadium to Foley Field to compete as the No. 3 seed in the Athens regional.

The Bulldogs will face No. 4 seed Army at 1 p.m. on Friday and the Yellow Jackets will face No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington at 7 p.m.

The winner of the Athens regional matches up with the winner of the Raleigh regional in the next round.

