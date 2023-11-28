Georgia homeowner hospitalized after home burns down

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Fire destroyed a home in Baldwin Monday afternoon, resulting in one of the homeowners being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Baldwin Fire Department said a fire on Mallard Pond Circle was reported just after 4:30 p.m.

“We got the call for a residential fire with mutual aid from the county,” said Baldwin Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Benfield. “Station 12 arrived on scene. They were the first ones on the scene.”

Benfield said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they, along with firefighters from Cornelia, Baldwin, and Habersham County, got to the scene.

“We had a fully involved structure on the upstairs,” Benfield said.

They were, however, able to get inside and put the fire out.

