Georgia haunted house evacuated after someone opens fire on it, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia haunted house was evacuated after someone started shooting at it on Saturday night, according to WTOC.

The incident happened in Savannah at the Alee Haunted House on Skidway Road. Organizers said the shooting happened on opening weekend after someone started shooting in the parking lot.

No one was hurt, but several of the haunted house’s structures were damaged.

The haunted house is run by the Alee Shriners group. A former member of the Shriners, Buddy Grayson, told WTOC that there was security in place and off-duty officers at the scene, but it was still disappointing.

“It’s very frustrating, we have 70 people that put in hours and hours, and months and months, starting preparing for this in February,” Grayson told WTOC.

Grayson said after the gun was fired, everyone was safely evacuated and haunted house organizers called police. About 350 people had to give up their tickets.

Grayson said they now intend to beef up security even more and reopen on Friday.

Grayson said he is just glad no one was hurt.

“Buildings can be fixed,” Grayson said. “People are what we’re there for.”