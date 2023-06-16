Local

Georgia guardsmen save elderly woman from serious wreck

Georgia guardsmen save elderly woman from serious wreck The Georgia National Guard posted a picture of the scene in Rome where the two men stopped. (PHOTO: Georgia National Guard)

ROME, Ga. — Two national guardsmen are being recognized for saving an elderly woman who crashed on the highway when they saw her smoking car off in a ditch.

The Georgia National Guard posted a picture of the scene in Rome on Facebook where the two men stopped.

The Guard said Sgt. Joshua Armstrong, who is also a civilian firefighter, pulled the woman from the wreckage.

Meanwhile, Specialist Brady Anderson called the local authorities for further assistance.

The woman had serious injuries, but survived because the soldiers coordinated getting first responders to her location.

