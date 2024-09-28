Georgia Gov. Kemp: 17 deaths reported across Georgia due to Hurricane Helene

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff are among state leaders to survey damage to parts of the state hit the hardest by Hurricane Helene.

Gov. Kemp provided updates about Hurricane Helene from Valdosta on Saturday afternoon. He said “17 people” died in Georgia from Hurricane Helene.

Gov. Kemp said a firefighter from Blackshear, a 27-year-old Georgia mother and her 1-month old twin boys, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl are among the people who died from the storm.

There are more than 40 fatalities reported in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to Gov. Kemp.

“We’re dealing with flash flooding, and believe it or not, mud slides, and avalanches up in the northern part of our state,” Gov. Kemp said.

There are 140 blockages on state routes across Georgia due to the storm.

Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation said he expects that number to increase.

Sen. Ossoff will tour areas impacted by the heavy rain and strong winds before joining volunteers at a food and supply distribution event.

There are many crews working to clear roadways and Gov. Kemp said its going to take several days for crews to repair the “thousands” of broken traffic signals across Georgia.

According to the senator’s office, he’ll be joined by Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, leaders from the city and Lowndes County and volunteers from the American Red Cross at 12:30 p.m. at the Second Harvest of South Georgia on Harbin Circle.

Helene officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm and strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday evening.

After making landfall, the storm weakened in strength and has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

Helene weakened into a post-tropical cyclone on Friday evening.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared a Public Health Emergency for Georgia “to address the health impacts of Hurricane Helene.”