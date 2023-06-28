Local

Georgia firefighters rescue puppy from hot car

Georgia firefighters rescue puppy from hot car (Decatur Fire)

DECATUR, Ga. — Firefighters in Decatur are warning pet owners to never leave an animal alone inside a hot car after they had to recently rescue a dog.

Decatur Fire Rescue shared a picture on their Facebook page of the puppy they saved.

Firefighters say dogs can die from a heat stroke in less than 15 minutes.

Even a few moments of being in the heat can be extremely uncomfortable for them.

Fire officials want to remind citizens that dogs or any pet should not be left in a hot car for any amount of time.

Officials did not release the driver’s identity or specify if the driver would face any charges.

