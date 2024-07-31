Georgia father tried saving his fiancée, infant daughter from house fire

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A young mother and her infant child were killed early Wednesday morning when their South Fulton home caught fire. But neighbors say her fiancé tried to save them.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Connell Road home at midnight and when they arrived, they found the home 50 percent engulfed in flames.

They were told that four people were trapped inside the house.

The mom and child were found on the second floor of the home and had died from their injuries.

Family identified them as 28-year-old Lou’janee Wilson and her four-month-old daughter Ma’cyaah Johnson.

They said that they believe the home was struck by lightning. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It was one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen,” neighbor Karen Norris said. “It was really scary.”

She said a man who escaped the home asked for blankets, presumably to protect himself from smoke inhalation, and tried running back inside, but the flames were overwhelming.

“Both she and the baby were joyful people, like a light you know,” grandmother Kareema Harrison said. “That was my son, that was his fiancée and that’s obviously his baby. I think that he is who is needed to be wrapped around the most.”