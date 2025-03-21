Georgia family demands answers after video shows high school coach shove student against wall

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A viral video that shows a Georgia high school baseball coach shove a student against a wall has a family demanding answers and accountability.

Georgia father David Tabrizipour posted a video on his social media showing his son Kaden being shoved against the wall by his Flowery Branch High School baseball coach.

Tabrizipour also says the school is trying to sweep the incident under the rug.

“Be careful what coaches work with your kids,” Tabrizipour said. “This is completely unacceptable by any adult, let alone a coach that works for the school.”

The video shows a coach in a white shirt grabbing Kaden by his shirt and shove him up against the wall. The coach, whose identity has not been released, then holds Kaden and pats him on the chest before walking away.

The video does not contain audio so it is unclear what is being said by the coach and Kaden.

“My wife and I are beyond baffled and upset to see this happen to Kaden,” the post continued. “My son simply came up and asked him a question about who was playing and who wasn’t, not even about himself, asking to help a friend.”

The video posted on Tabrizipour’s social media has more than 168,000 views and hundreds of comments.