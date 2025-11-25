Georgia faces major foster care cuts amid $85 million funding deficit

ATLANTA — Georgia is suspending or eliminating several foster care services as the state grapples with a significant funding shortfall. A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services says the foster care program is now facing a deficit of more than $85 million, driven by rising care costs and a decline in supplemental federal funding.

More than 11,000 children rely on Georgia’s foster care system, and news of terminated service contracts is raising serious concerns among child welfare advocates. State Representative Mary Margaret Oliver, a long-time supporter of the system, says the cuts threaten essential services for vulnerable children. “My colleagues and I are concerned,” she said, adding, “we owe them.”

Oliver says some of the services being ended with little notice were ordered by courts to help children cope with abuse and trauma. She hopes lawmakers will be able to address the financial crisis and prevent deeper reductions in support.

State officials continue to review which programs can be sustained as they look for ways to close the multimillion-dollar deficit.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.