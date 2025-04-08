Georgia emergency crews help search and rescue efforts due to flooding in Kentucky

ATLANTA — Georgia emergency crews are helping in the search and rescue efforts due to severe flooding in Kentucky.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency said the Search and Rescue Task Force 6 has rescued 65 people and numerous pets since arriving in Kentucky on Saturday.

Since April 2, officials say 23 people have died from storms, with the fatalities spanning Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi and Indiana.

More than 15 inches of rain deluged Benton, Kentucky -- the most rain on record in a four-day period for the western part of the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.