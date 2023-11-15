Georgia DPH Investigating Possible Lead Poisoning from Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch Products

The Georgia Department of Public is investigating several potential cases of high blood lead levels in children around the state who may have eaten recalled cinnamon applesauce pouch products. The FDA says the products contain high levels of lead.

The recall is for certain lots of the following products:

· WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches (sold nationally)

· Schnucks brand cinnamon applesauce pouches (sold in Midwest states)

· Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches (sold in Mid-Atlantic states)

The WanaBana brands are sold nationally at Dollar Tree, Amazon, and several other online retailers.

The recalled cinnamon applesauce pouch products should not be eaten. These products have a long shelf life, so consumers are urged to check their cupboards and pantries for products purchased weeks or months ago. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Additional information about the recalled products can be found on the FDA’s website: Investigation of Elevated Lead Levels: Applesauce Pouches (November 2023).

So far, there have been 22 cases of children 1-3 years old around the country with high blood lead levels linked to the recalled products. There are no confirmed cases in Georgia.

Cases experienced symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, change in activity level, and anemia. Parents and caregivers of children who may have consumed recalled products should contact the child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test for lead.

There is no safe amount of lead in a child’s blood. Even small amounts of lead can result in damage to the brain and nervous system, cause behavioral problems, learning difficulties and other medical issues – all of which may be permanent.



