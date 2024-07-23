Georgia DNC announces endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for President

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Democratic Party of Georgia announced that its delegation to the 2024 Democratic National Convention has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

This comes after President Joe Biden stepped out of the 2024 presidential race over the weekend.

Biden, along with several other elected officials in the Democratic party, released statements endorsing Harris on Sunday.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, said the Democratic party is “deeply grateful” to Biden for his decision.

“The Democratic Party of Georgia’s DNC delegation is deeply grateful to President Biden for his transformational leadership and proud to join him in enthusiastically endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President,” Williams said.

She continued on to say the party knows that Harris is the right candidate to defeat Donald Trump.

“Georgia Democrats know that Vice President Harris is the right candidate to defeat convicted felon Donald Trump – we are united, our eyes are on the prize, and we’re ready to send her back to the White House as President.”

Harris released the following statement Monday night on becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for President:

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon. I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people. This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead. Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November.”



