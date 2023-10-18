Georgia digital driver’s license now available for iPhone and Android users

ATLANTA — Android users in Georgia now have the option of using a digital driver’s license at TSA PreCheck.

Georgians can present their digital driver’s license or ID using Android smartphones at some Transportation Security Administration PreCheck security checkpoints, including those within Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Back in May, the DDS added this option for iPhone users.

“Across the state, Georgians expressed overwhelming excitement over the initial rollout of this new option and today’s announcement is another exciting step forward in Georgia’s mission to provide cutting-edge technology to its citizens,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We look forward to the continued rollout of this program and its growth in the days and years ahead.”

Although Georgians now have a digital option at TSA PreCheck security checkpoints, residents must continue to always carry a physical ID, according to the DDS.

If you are an Android user, here is how to add a Georgia Digital Driver’s License and ID to Google Wallet:

Open the Google Wallet app or download it on Google Play

Tap ‘Add to Wallet’

Tap ‘ID Card’ and choose your state

Follow the instructions to verify your ID with Georgia DDS

At this time, Georgia’s digital driver’s license is only accepted at TSA PreCheck.

To see which airports are accepting digital IDs, click here.









