Georgia detention center employee arrested for smuggling phone into jail, deputies say

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia detention center employee has been arrested after they were caught smuggling a phone into Towns County Jail, deputies say.

On Monday, investigators received a tip that a cell phone had been smuggled into the Towns County Detention Center.

After receiving the tip, the detention center ordered an immediate lockdown of the inmates, and a search began, leading to the cell phone being found.

Investigators revealed that a Towns County Detention Center employee had smuggled the cell phone into the jail.

Deputies identified the employee as 36-year-old Erin Ashley Brown of Young Harris.

Brown was charged with violation of oath by a public officer and giving an inmate prohibited items.

Sheriff Ken Henderson said he wanted it to be known that this behavior would not be tolerated.

©2023 Cox Media Group