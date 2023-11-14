Georgia deputy injured when patrol car flips during chase, PIT maneuver

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — An attempted traffic stop turned into a chase that left a deputy injured after his patrol car flipped, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Saturday at around 8 p.m., a Turner County Sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a speeding car traveling on I-75 South.

After a short chase, the driver -- later identified as 39-year-old Nicholas Kemp, of Indiana -- exited to Chula, Georgia in Tift County and drove to a Dollar General store, according to the GBI.

The Turner County deputy said he found Kemp at the store and attempted to stop Kemp’s car. As Kemp drove away, the deputy shot at his car but did not hit Kemp.

Kemp continued down I-75 South and was taken into custody a short time later by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on his car.

The GBI says during the PIT maneuver, the Lowndes County deputy’s patrol car flipped and he was injured during the crash. The deputy was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation following the shooting.

Once completed, it will be turned over to the Tift County Judicial Circuit for review.

This is the 90th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

