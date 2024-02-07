Georgia deputy dies in car crash while responding to call, sheriff’s office says

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy has died after a car accident in Crawford County.

The accident happened Wednesday night, at 10:09 p.m., on Marshall Mill Road near the Hartley Curve.

According to Georgia State Patrol, one of the vehicles involved was a marked Crawford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The deputy was traveling south on Marshall Mill Road, responding to a call to assist another officer, officials said.

GSP said the deputy drove across the centerline into the northbound travel lane and onto the east shoulder. The driver then made a steering maneuver to the right, into the path of an oncoming vehicle that was traveling north.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy and passenger from the other vehicle were transported to Atrium Navicent Health by ambulance.

The sheriff’s office identified the deputy as Timothy Tavarus Rivers, of Bibb County. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Navicent Health.

The sheriff’s office states that the other driver, whose identity is being withheld, was treated for their injuries.

Rivers was 40 years old.

“Prayers for his family and everyone here at the sheriff’s office as they go through this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Rivers’ body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing by the Georgia State Patrol.

