Georgia deputies find meth after rescuing puppy from hot car

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested after officials say they found a puppy inside a hot car with drugs.

Hall County Sheriff officials said on August 22, deputies received reports of a puppy locked inside a hot car in Gainesville.

The puppy, believed to be six to eight weeks old, was locked in a parked car with the windows slightly cracked at the intersection of Broad Street and Henry Ward Way. Deputies said the vehicle was not running and was parked in direct sunlight.

When deputies arrived, they got into the car without damaging it and rescued the puppy.

Infrared thermometer readings for the car interior indicated it was between 120 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

The puppy was placed in an air-conditioned patrol vehicle and was given water.

While looking for identifying information for the vehicle owner, deputies found a syringe of methamphetamine inside the car.

Authorities identified the owner as 26-year-old Brittany Deanne Hardy of Whittier, North Carolina.

According to the investigation, Hardy had been away from the car for approximately 45 minutes.

Hardy was charged with cruelty to animals and possession of methamphetamine.

Hall County Animal Control and Enforcement took possession of the puppy. The puppy is expected to be OK.

