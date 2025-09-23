Georgia Department of Public Health confirms 3 additional measles cases

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed three more cases of measles in the state, increasing the total to 10 in the state in 2025.

According to officials, “the individuals are close contacts of the measles case that was confirmed on Sept. 11, 2025. Two of the individuals are unvaccinated, and the third has an unknown vaccination status.”

Authorities did not specify the city or town where the new cases were identified but confirmed that all three individuals are isolating at home.

“As of today, 268 close contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified. Seven of these contacts are enrolled in active monitoring,” the department said. “DPH urges health care providers to maintain heightened awareness for patients with measles.”

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. A red, spotty rash often starts at the head and spreads across the body.

There were six reported measles cases in 2024.

According to the CDC data collected as of Sept. 16, there are more than 1,491 measles cases reported in the United States in 2025.