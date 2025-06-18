Georgia Department of Public Health confirms sixth measles case in the state

ATLANTA, GA — A new measles case has been reported in Georgia.

It’s the sixth case so far this year. The unvaccinated individual is a family member of the confirmed measles case in May.

So far, there are no additional exposures outside of the home.

According to a news release, “the other two cases associated with this outbreak have fully recovered.”

In all of 2024, there were six reported cases of measles in Georgia.

The CDC says the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is the best way to stay protected from measles.