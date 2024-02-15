Georgia Department of Agriculture launches new effort to fortify state food supply chain

ATLANTA — Using $7.1 million, the Georgia Department of Agriculture launched a new grant program aimed at shoring up the state’s food supply chain.

According to the GDA, they’ve reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service to use funds from the federal Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure grant program to strengthen how Georgia funds food infrastructure.

Using the funds, GDA will accept applications for grants through March 29, where applicants will be able to request funds to help with processing, storing and distributing food produced in the state of Georgia.

“The collaboration between the Georgia Department of Agriculture and USDA signifies a strong partnership that will support Georgia’s small farms and food businesses through the RFSI grant,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said. “Our funding priorities are centered on strengthening the food supply chain, with a particular emphasis on enhancing market opportunities for small farms and food businesses and increasing value-added opportunities. We firmly believe that these funds will help our state establish a more resilient food supply chain for all Georgians.”

The GDA said priority will be given to projects that deal with dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, dry beans and aquaculture, as well as applications submitted by farmer and worker-owned companies and cooperatives.

According to state officials, the following people are eligible for the grant program:

Agricultural producers or processors, or groups of agricultural producers and processors (including cooperatives or associations)

Small for-profit businesses

Nonprofit organizations

Local and tribal government entities

Institutions such as schools, universities, or hospitals

As far as who is not eligible, GDA said those who produce meat, poultry, wild-caught seafood, dietary supplements, tobacco and food for animals don’t qualify, and that businesses may have those products, but grant funds cannot be used for their benefit.

Instead, applicants who are considered as historically underserved farmers and ranchers, as well as small and underserved business owners, and those deemed disadvantaged small businesses, women-owned small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses will be given additional consideration.

“This partnership between USDA and Georgia is allowing critical funding to reach areas of the supply chain that need it most,” USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt said. “The projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.”

Full details about the program is available online.