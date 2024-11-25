Local

Georgia Department of Agriculture helps Arkansas officials resolve interstate horse theft case

By Miles Montgomery
Stolen horses in interstate horse theft investigation (Georgia Department of Agriculture)
ATLANTA — Multiple state agencies collaborated to resolve a “complex” interstate horse theft case, the Georgia Department of Agriculture announced on Monday.

Officials say the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Law Enforcement Division helped the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Law Enforcement to resolve the horse theft case.

Authorities in Arkansas and the Georgia Department of Agriculture uncovered a “sophisticated, fraudulent theft by deception” scheme expanded into the state of Georgia.

“Our Department’s Law Enforcement Team is committed to supporting other law enforcement agencies here in Georgia and across state lines to help ensure those who commit crimes involving agriculture are brought to justice,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper.

Georgia Department of Agriculture officials say suspects allegedly “deceived victims through the use of fraudulent financial transactions and false representation to unlawfully obtain horses.”

Officials say horse theft is a major issue that impacts many agricultural producers, ranchers, and equine enthusiasts.

There are multiple cases reported every month across the country, especially in southeastern states Texas, Florida, and Mississippi.

“This case required close cooperation, resources, and expertise from both agencies, and we are proud to have played a role in solving this case and providing closure for the victims,” Harper said.

According to officials, 40,000 horses are reported stolen in the United States every year.

