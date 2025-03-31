Local

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams steps down amid role change

By WSB Radio News Staff
Nikema Williams (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Democratic Party Chair and U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Williams has announced she is stepping down from her role as party leader, citing new state party rules and federal ethics requirements.

In a statement released Monday, Williams confirmed her resignation following a recent rule change that made the party chair position a full-time role. She said her ongoing duties in Congress now prohibit her from continuing as chair due to House ethics guidelines.

Williams, who represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, has served as chair of the state party since 2019. In her statement, she reflected on the party’s progress during her tenure, saying, “We’ve turned Georgia into the battleground state it was always meant to be.”

Her departure comes amid internal tension and criticism following President Donald Trump’s election victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris, an outcome that has sparked division and calls for new leadership within the party.

Matthew Wilson, currently the party’s 1st Vice Chair, will serve as interim chair while the party works to identify a permanent replacement.

This is a developing story. More details are expected in the coming days.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!