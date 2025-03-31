Georgia Democratic Party Chair Nikema Williams steps down amid role change

ATLANTA — Georgia Democratic Party Chair and U.S. Congresswoman Nikema Williams has announced she is stepping down from her role as party leader, citing new state party rules and federal ethics requirements.

In a statement released Monday, Williams confirmed her resignation following a recent rule change that made the party chair position a full-time role. She said her ongoing duties in Congress now prohibit her from continuing as chair due to House ethics guidelines.

Williams, who represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, has served as chair of the state party since 2019. In her statement, she reflected on the party’s progress during her tenure, saying, “We’ve turned Georgia into the battleground state it was always meant to be.”

Her departure comes amid internal tension and criticism following President Donald Trump’s election victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris, an outcome that has sparked division and calls for new leadership within the party.

Matthew Wilson, currently the party’s 1st Vice Chair, will serve as interim chair while the party works to identify a permanent replacement.

This is a developing story. More details are expected in the coming days.