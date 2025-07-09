Georgia college student among victims killed in Texas floods

TEXAS — A Georgia college student is among the more than 100 victims of the deadly floods in the central Texas area over the weekend.

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) President Paula Wallace announced Tuesday that Joyce Catherine Badon, a senior architecture student from Beaumont, Texas, died in the floods.

Badon was with friends when flash floods carried away their cars.

Savannah College of Art and Design officials released a statement saying in part:

“The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) community is heartbroken by the tragic passing of in this past weekend’s floods in central Texas. A beloved daughter, friend, and classmate, Joyce was passionate about using her artistry and talent to impact the world, and had recently helped redesign donation centers for Goodwill as part of a spring SCAD SERVE course. The university extends its deepest condolences to Joyce’s family and friends during this immensely difficult time, and to everyone impacted by the ongoing devastation in Texas. SCAD is providing grief counseling resources for students coping with this profound loss.”

The flooding originated from the fast-moving waters of the Guadalupe River on Friday. More than 160 people are still believed to be missing in Texas days after flash floods.