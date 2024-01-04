Georgia college basketball star dead after being gunned down at DC-area bus stop

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A former star basketball player for Augusta University was shot and killed the day after Christmas in Washington, DC, police say.

Tyvez Monroe was outside a DC-area train station when he was shot and killed on Dec. 26, WJBF-TV reports.

According to WRC-TV, Monroe was sitting at a bus stop outside the metro station when Deonte Spicer approached him around 4:30 a.m.

After exchanging fist bumps and talking for a few minutes, Spicer allegedly pulled out an AR-15 and shot Monroe, the TV station reported.

Spicer then got on a bus a block away.

Police eventually arrested Spicer and charged him with first-degree murder, WJBF reported.

Monroe’s grandfather, Rickey Cruse, was at a DC-area vigil for his grandson over the weekend where he remembered him as always being the peacekeeper.

“Never was a confrontation,” Cruse said. “Never got in no fights. Nothing like that. He always tried to diffuse something if it happened.”

“He was liked by a lot of people, you know,” his father, Darryl Monroe, said at the vigil. “He was a good-hearted guy. He was into sports, basketball, community.”

Monroe scored more than 1,000 points for the Augusta University Jaguars before graduating in 2019, WJBF reported.

His former coach, Dip Metress, posted on X, saying Monroe was, “One of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached, gone far too soon.”

Was sad to wake up to the news this morning of the untimely passing of one of the members of our Jaguar Family, Tyvez Monroe. One of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached, gone far too soon. Once a Jaguar, always a Jaguar. Please keep his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/Q0DPS9uPYo — Dip Metress (@DipMetress) December 27, 2023

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but court documents obtained by WRC underscore Spicer’s bizarre behavior. Police told the TV station that they are looking into his mental status.

A funeral service will be held for Monroe at Shiloh Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia on Jan. 13, at 10 a.m.

