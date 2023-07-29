Georgia civil rights groups denounce Soul Fest Concert series at Stone Mountain Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of concertgoers packed Stone Mountain for the “Soul Fest Concert series” this weekend.

Gospel music filled the air on day two of ‘Soul Fest’ at Stone Mountain Park. Hundreds came to hear the headliner, gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

“Tasha Cobbs is one of my favorite artists,” concertgoer Sharon Gordon said..

Where she’s performing is causing some controversy.

The stage is under the mountainside sculpture of Confederate leaders; General Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and General Thomas J. Stonewall Jackson.

“Why hold an event with mostly black performers right under a giant Confederate carving?” Richard Rose with Atlanta NAACP said. “What they’re trying to do is lure black people into accepting racism. There are other parks, great parks in the city and in this state, and going to Stone Mountain is an abomination.”

That’s why the Georgia NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center are denouncing the concert series with black musical artists.

Rose said musical artists told him their music would bring people together.

“How do you unite people in front of a 400-acre celebration of racism?” Rose said.

Concertgoers said they were not bothered by the location of the concert.

“I don’t have a problem with whatever is up there because I know the one who is greater than that,” Gordon said.

There have been other events at Stone Mountain, but the NAACP said this event targets the black community by bringing in black artists. They feel the event should have been at a different location.



