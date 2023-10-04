Georgia city named one of the 10 best small cities in the U.S.

SAVNNAH, Ga. — There are so many gorgeous places to visit in the state of Georgia, but no one will be shocked when they learn that one particular city in the Peach State has been named among the best small cities in the country.

Condé Nast Traveler just came out with their annual “10 Best Small Cities in the U.S.” list, and on it is Savannah, coming in at No. 5.

“Mossy, moody Savannah has no shortage of ‘grammable views,” the magazine’s staffers write. “Start with a walk along its cobblestoned historic district past horse-drawn carriages and ornate architecture, or find shade under live oak trees drooping with Spanish moss. Book in advance to nab a room at the Gastonian, a historic bed and breakfast just two blocks from 30-acre Forsyth Park.

Condé Nast Traveler adds, “And for a fantastic dining experience, go to The Grey, an elegantly reborn former Greyhound Bus depot, where James Beard Award–winning chef Mashama Bailey serves elevated takes on Southern classics, like foie gras and grits and tempura-fried catfish.”

Savannah was just one of a few Southern cities to make the list.

Here is how the top 10 panned out:

10. Sedona

9. Annapolis

8. Pensacola

7. St. Augustine

6. Aspen

5. Savannah

4. Greenville, SC

3. Alexandria VA

2. Santa Fe

1. Charleston, SC

CLICK HERE to read more about each city.

©2023 Cox Media Group