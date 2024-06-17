Local

Georgia city makes list of top 10 in the U.S. with the most homes $200k and less

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Albany, Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia city has made a new list of cities with the most homes under $200,000.

The monthly payment on a $200K home with a 20% down payment would be around $1,500, which is less than the national median rent of $1732.

Albany, Georgia, came in at No. 7 on the list, with a median home price of $104,000 and 145 listings under $200k. Around 64% of homes in the south Georgia city were under $200,000.

Albany joins Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderhill, Florida; Cleveland and Akron, Ohio; Detroit and Lansing Michigan; Niagra Falls and Rochester, New York; and Rockford, Illinois.

