Georgia city #4 on list of best cities in U.S. in 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia city has been named one of the top five in the U.S., according to travel website Travel + Leisure.
Every year, the website asks readers to weigh in on cities and rate them on specific criteria including sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.
A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast in this year’s survey.
Savannah came in at #4 for its southern charm, culinary offerings, Spanish-moss-draped parks and haunted history.
The #1 city on the list is not too far of a drive from Savannah: Charleston, S.C., was once again voted Travel + Leisure reader’s favorite city in the U.S. The city was praised for its history, charm and foodie reputation.
Here’s the full list:
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Savannah, Georgia
- Chicago, Illinois
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- New York, New York
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Alexandria, Virginia
- San Antonio, Texas
- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Bend, Oregon
- San Diego, California
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Asheville, North Carolina
