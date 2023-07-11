Local

Georgia city #4 on list of best cities in U.S. in 2023

Savannah Savannah came in at No. 7 on the magazine’s list. (PHOTO: Visit Savannah)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia city has been named one of the top five in the U.S., according to travel website Travel + Leisure.

Every year, the website asks readers to weigh in on cities and rate them on specific criteria including sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.

A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast in this year’s survey.

Savannah came in at #4 for its southern charm, culinary offerings, Spanish-moss-draped parks and haunted history.

The #1 city on the list is not too far of a drive from Savannah: Charleston, S.C., was once again voted Travel + Leisure reader’s favorite city in the U.S. The city was praised for its history, charm and foodie reputation.

Here’s the full list:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Santa Fe, New Mexico
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Honolulu, Hawaii
  • New York, New York
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Alexandria, Virginia
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Williamsburg, Virginia
  • Bend, Oregon
  • San Diego, California
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Asheville, North Carolina

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!