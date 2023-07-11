Georgia city #4 on list of best cities in U.S. in 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia city has been named one of the top five in the U.S., according to travel website Travel + Leisure.

Every year, the website asks readers to weigh in on cities and rate them on specific criteria including sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.

A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast in this year’s survey.

Savannah came in at #4 for its southern charm, culinary offerings, Spanish-moss-draped parks and haunted history.

The #1 city on the list is not too far of a drive from Savannah: Charleston, S.C., was once again voted Travel + Leisure reader’s favorite city in the U.S. The city was praised for its history, charm and foodie reputation.

Here’s the full list:

Charleston, South Carolina

Santa Fe, New Mexico

New Orleans, Louisiana

Savannah, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Honolulu, Hawaii

New York, New York

Nashville, Tennessee

Alexandria, Virginia

San Antonio, Texas

Williamsburg, Virginia

Bend, Oregon

San Diego, California

Boston, Massachusetts

Asheville, North Carolina

©2023 Cox Media Group