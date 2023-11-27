Georgia caregiver steals thousands from elderly man while living with him, authorities say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga, — A man who stole thousands of dollars from the elderly person he was in charge of taking care of has been arrested, officials say.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, David Allen Jenkins was arrested on Nov. 17 after investigators determined he stole a large amount of money from an elderly Floyd County man.

Authorities said that while Jenkins worked as the man’s caregiver, he stole thousands of dollars from him between July and October. They did not specify exactly how much was stolen.

With the stolen money, officials said Jenkins purchased items online, made Cash App transactions, got advances on his pay and created several online banking accounts all without the victim’s knowledge.

Officials added that Jenkins did this while living at the victim’s home.

Jenkins was charged with exploitation of an elderly person and booked in the Floyd County Jail.

