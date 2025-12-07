Georgia Bulldogs get No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff bracket was revealed on Sunday, placing the Georgia Bulldogs in the No. 3 seed.

Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas Tech landed the No. 1-4 seeds, giving them a first-round bye.

Here is the full list:

No. 1: Indiana

No. 2: Ohio State

No. 3: Georgia

No. 4: Texas Tech

No. 5 seed Oregon

No. 6 seed Ole Miss

No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 8 Oklahoma

No. 9: Alabama

No. 10: Miami

No. 11: Tulane

No. 12: James Madison

Georgia will play again January 1st in the Sugar Bowl against either Ole Miss or Tulane. The Rebels and Green Wave will meet either December 19th or 20th in Oxford.