Georgia Bulldogs get No. 3 seed in College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff bracket was revealed on Sunday, placing the Georgia Bulldogs in the No. 3 seed.

Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas Tech landed the No. 1-4 seeds, giving them a first-round bye.

Here is the full list:

  • No. 1: Indiana
  • No. 2: Ohio State
  • No. 3: Georgia
  • No. 4: Texas Tech
  • No. 5 seed Oregon
  • No. 6 seed Ole Miss
  • No. 7 Texas A&M
  • No. 8 Oklahoma
  • No. 9: Alabama
  • No. 10: Miami
  • No. 11: Tulane
  • No. 12: James Madison

Georgia will play again January 1st in the Sugar Bowl against either Ole Miss or Tulane. The Rebels and Green Wave will meet either December 19th or 20th in Oxford.

