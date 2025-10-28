Georgia Board of Natural Resources to vote on proposed state park fee increases

ATLANTA — Visitors to Georgia’s state parks could soon pay more, as the Georgia Board of Natural Resources is set to vote Tuesday on a proposal to raise several park fees for the first time in more than 15 years.

According to a state audit, current fees and other park revenue cover only about half of total operating costs. The proposed changes would double the daily parking fee from $5 to $10 and also raise daily fees for disabled veterans from $3.75 to $7.50. The board will also consider higher rates for annual passes.

Mark Woodall with the Sierra Club Georgia Chapter says the increases come at a difficult time for many families. “Parks should be for all the people, not just the people with money,” he said.

Woodall says the state should take pride in keeping its parks affordable. “There’s an audit talking about how other people are charging more in other states, but we think this is something Georgia ought to be proud of, letting people enjoy their park systems without charging high fees,” he said.

He plans to attend the meeting to voice his opposition, arguing that during tough times, Georgia should encourage people to get outdoors, not make it harder.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story