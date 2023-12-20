Georgia bank teller sentenced for skimming nearly $90K deposited by convenience store

STATESBORO, Ga. — A former Georgia bank teller convicted of stealing nearly $90,000 deposited by a convenience store has been sentenced for bank fraud.

Kayla Monroe Evans, 32, of Metter, Georgia, was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud.

After her release, she will serve two additional months in home confinement and five years of supervised release. She must also pay $97,165 in restitution, according to prosecutors.

Evans worked as a bank teller at Synovus Bank in Metter and would handle deposits from a local convenience store.

According to court documents and testimony, an auditor for the store noticed a difference between the amount of money taken to the bank for deposit compared to the amount reflected in the store’s account.

The auditor worked with the bank to investigate the discrepancy.

That investigation uncovered that Evans personally handled the store’s deposits and frequently skimmed money for her personal use.

As a part of her plea deal, she agreed to pay back the amount she stole and to never work in any financial institution again.

“Kayla Evans violated the trust of her employer and its customer, and is being held accountable for her theft,” U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg said. “This sentence offers assurance that those who commit fraud will be brought to justice.”

