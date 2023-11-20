Georgia attraction makes Travel and Leisure’s international list of places to visit in 2024

MACON, Ga. — From big cities to Himalayan hideaways, Travel & Leisure has released it’s list of The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024 -- and one of them is right here in Georgia.

According to the travel publication, the list of destinations is curated by categories including cultural immersion, food and drinks, big-city thrills, moments on the water, nature lovers, beach vibes, and adventurous travelers.

Topping the list for cultural immersion is Georgia’s own Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.

The central Georgia destination is home to large earthen mounds, including temple complexes, created by several Native American peoples over thousands of years, Travel + Leisure states.

One of the reasons the organization chose the destination is the possibility of it becoming the first national park in the state. It would also be the first in the U.S. to be co-managed by a nation -- the Muscogee (Creek) -- whose ancestors were removed from the area, the organization reports.

“We now have an opportunity to come back and not feel like we are visiting, but to feel like we are coming home,” Tracie Revis, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the director of advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park & Preserve Initiative, told Travel + Leisure.”

The best time to seek adventure is in September, for the town’s annual Indigenous film festival.

Other destinations that made the list include Kansas City, Missouri, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and Coastal Campania, Italy, just to name a few.

