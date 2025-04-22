Georgia among top states for deadly dog virus, experts warn

Georgia ranks among the top states for reported cases of parvovirus, a highly contagious and potentially deadly illness that affects dogs, particularly puppies and unvaccinated pets.

According to data from Parvo Tracker, Georgia is seeing some of the highest case numbers of the canine gastrointestinal virus, which impacts more than 330,000 dogs across the U.S. each year. The warning comes as today marks National Parvo Awareness Day.

Dr. Chris George, a veterinarian, says the virus is most dangerous for dogs between six weeks and six months old. “It’s really most common in our young or unvaccinated dogs. So think puppies” he said.

Parvovirus spreads easily through contaminated soil or surfaces and can survive in the environment for over a year. “They can simply walk through a contaminated area and then lick their paw,” Dr. George explained. “Or, you and I could spread it; it could get on our shoes, clothes, or hands, and when dogs come and lick us, we can expose them that way.”

Symptoms of parvovirus include vomiting, lack of appetite, and low energy. The virus spreads quickly, especially in communal areas like dog parks or daycare facilities.

Dr. George urges pet owners to ensure their dogs are up to date on vaccines, noting that vaccination is the best defense against the disease. “It’s highly contagious,” he said, “but it is preventable with proper care.”

For more information on how to protect your pet or track outbreaks in your area, visit this link.

