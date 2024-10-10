Georgia AG’s office investigating hundreds of price gouging complaints in wake of hurricanes

ATLANTA — State attorneys general in Georgia and Florida are alerting people to be on guard for price gouging and storm damage repair scams after back-to-back hurricanes caused widespread devastation.

“Since September 24th, we’ve had reports of just under 400 complaints of suspected price gouging throughout the state, primarily in the area of gasoline, food, water, ice and lodging,” said Georgia Attorney General Consumer Division Representative Shawn Conroy.

Conroy told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that those complaining about price gouging include both Georgians and people who traveled to Georgia from Florida to escape ahead of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

They also could be people who had to find someplace to live after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the storms.

“We expect more complaints to come in as time goes on, when people realize, maybe I shouldn’t have paid so much for that tree to be removed from the yard, or for that hotel room.” said Conroy.

State officials say before hiring a contractor for storm damage repairs, they should research their background. Also, steer clear from contractors demanding payment up front, or payment in cash, and declining to give a written contract.

Contractors have been making the rounds in a Buckhead neighborhood where homes were damaged by flooding from Peachtree Creek or by following trees.

One homeowner says she was dubious when a man came to her door, saying he would file her insurance claim to repair her roof.

“I think he wanted a cash advance, that made me very skeptical. He was pretty convincing. I think he was a con man.” said homeowner Mary Plumstead.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office says they investigate all complaints. Those found to be price gouging can face fines of thousands of dollars.